Bangladesh poll-linked violence claimed 10 lives: Rights group

At least 10 people were killed and more than 2,500 injured in violence linked to Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections over a span of nearly three and a half months, a rights organisation said in Dhaka on Sunday.

The Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), which monitored the election process, said the casualties were recorded between October 2025 and February 14, 2026. The group deployed several hundred observers across the country and tracked developments at over 1,700 polling centres, local newspaper The Daily Star said in a report.

While highlighting the overall toll, the HRSS described the polling day as relatively peaceful compared to the preceding weeks, noting that no deaths were reported on the day of voting. However, it documented multiple incidents of clashes, intimidation and alleged irregularities at various centres.

The report cited hundreds of incidents during the election period, including confrontations between rival political activists, disruptions at polling stations and allegations such as ballot stuffing, obstruction of voters and expulsion of polling agents. At least 145 people sustained injuries on polling day alone. The authorities also carried out arrests and imposed fines, while disciplinary steps were reportedly taken against some election officials.

According to the organisation, violence peaked before and after the announced election schedule, with more than 700 incidents recorded nationwide. Dozens of individuals suffered gunshot injuries, and numerous houses, commercial establishments and political offices were vandalised or torched.

Following the declaration of results, unrest was reported in at least 30 districts, leaving over 300 people injured and causing damage to property. Three of the 10 fatalities occurred during this post-result phase, the group said.