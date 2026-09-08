Bangladesh President Alamgir calls for fair sharing of common river waters and resolution of unresolved issues with India

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 8 (ANI): Bangladesh President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday emphasised the prompt resolution of pending issues between Bangladesh and India through discussion to make the existing relationship between the two countries stronger and more sustainable.

The President made these remarks this morning during a courtesy call paid by Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, at Bangabhaban.

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"The President stated that reaching fair and mutually acceptable solutions to matters of shared interest would further enhance trust and confidence among the people of both nations. Noting that the management of common rivers is directly linked to the lives and livelihoods of the people in both countries, the President urged India to take effective steps toward the fair sharing of common river waters, including the Ganges and Teesta", Bangabhaban said in a statement.

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High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi informed the President that positive measures were being taken by his government in this regard.

The President mentioned that Bangladesh accords special importance to its relationship with India as its closest neighbour and a key trade and development partner. He expressed Bangladesh’s interest in building a respectful, forward-looking, mutually respectful, and beneficial partnership with India while upholding sovereign equality, national interests, dignity, and public welfare, he added.

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During the meeting, the Indian High Commissioner extended his heartiest congratulations, respect, and best wishes to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on assuming office as President. Highlighting that India attaches high priority to its relations with Bangladesh, Trivedi reaffirmed his country’s commitment to expanding cooperation across various fields, including people-to-people ties. He noted that India is keen to strengthen, improve, and fortify bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation.

The President thanked the High Commissioner for the congratulations and requested him to convey his warm gratitude and best wishes to the President of India.

The President highlighted the immense potential for further expanding cooperation in trade, water resource management, technology, connectivity, culture, and people-to-people contacts. He added that Bangladesh and India can work more closely to achieve shared peace, development, and prosperity by harnessing the capacity and potential of both nations.

The Indian High Commissioner expressed hope that the two countries would continue working together and sought the President's cooperation in discharging his duties.

The President wished the High Commissioner a successful tenure and expressed hope that his term would contribute to making bilateral relations more fruitful, positive, and oriented toward public welfare.

Senior officials from the President’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Indian High Commission were present during the call. (ANI)

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