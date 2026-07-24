Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns citing health concerns

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 24 (ANI): Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin submitted his resignation letter to Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Bir Bikram, Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad, citing severe health reasons, Bangabhaban said in a statement on Friday.

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In the signed resignation letter addressed to the Speaker, the President stated, "I am severely ill. I am suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and kidney complications. I have undergone bypass surgery on my heart. Recently, medical tests identified a condition called Autonomic Neuropathy. Due to this disease, I occasionally lose consciousness briefly. Owing to physical and mental incapacity caused by the onset of these diseases, it is no longer possible for me to discharge the duties of a vital constitutional post like that of the President. I require long-term treatment."

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He further wrote, "Under these circumstances, in accordance with the provisions of Article 50(3) of the Constitution, I hereby resign from the post of President."

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Pursuant to Article 54 of the Constitution of Bangladesh, the Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad will discharge the duties of the President until a newly elected President assumes office.

It is worth noting that Mohammed Shahabuddin took office as the 22nd President of Bangladesh on April 24, 2023, elected unopposed as the ruling Awami League's nominee for a five-year term scheduled to end in April 2028.

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The formal statement from Bangabhaban follows days of intense speculation across Bangladeshi media indicating an imminent transition of power. Local news outlets, including breaking updates on Jamuna TV and coverage by daily newspaper Prothom Alo, had previously reported that President Shahabuddin was likely to step down on health grounds.

The political developments gained further traction following disclosures by UK-based Bangladeshi journalist Zulkarnain Saer on social media platform X. Saer reported that President Shahabuddin's departure was imminent and highlighted that Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani had emerged on the shortlist of potential successors to the presidency, a key post for which no senior BNP leader was reportedly under consideration. The disclosures were subsequently picked up and widely circulated by mainstream Bangladeshi publications.

Under Articles 50 and 54 of Bangladesh's Constitution, once President Shahabuddin formally tenders his resignation to the Speaker of Parliament, the Speaker must immediately assume duties as Acting President. Following the transition, the Jatiya Sangsad will be mandated to vote and elect a new President within a 90-day window to complete the remainder of the presidential term.

Since the new president's term will be tied to the current parliament, the question of who becomes the next head of state has gained significant political importance in the country. (ANI)

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