Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 24 (ANI): Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin has resigned from office, Bangabhaban, a reliable source told ANI.

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The official announcement of the President's resignation will be made at 5:00 PM Bangladesh time, the source added.

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According to Bangladesh's Constitution, if President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns, the Speaker of Parliament will serve as acting president until a new president is elected.

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A new president will then be chosen by the members of the Jatiya Sangsad, following the constitutional process.

Since the new president's term will be tied to the current parliament, the question of who becomes the next head of state has also gained significant political importance.

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Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as the President of Bangladesh on April 24, 2023. He was elected unopposed as the ruling Awami League's nominee.

His five-year term was scheduled to end in April 2028.

The official announcement follows days of intense speculation across Bangladeshi media and independent disclosures indicating an imminent transition of power at Bangabhaban.

Reports by local news outlets, including breaking updates on Jamuna TV and coverage by daily newspaper Prothom Alo, had previously indicated that President Shahabuddin was likely to step down, reportedly on health grounds.

The political developments gained further traction following disclosures by UK-based Bangladeshi journalist Zulkarnain Saer on social media platform X.

Saer reported that President Shahabuddin's departure was imminent and highlighted that Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani had emerged on the shortlist of potential successors to the presidency, a key post for which no senior BNP leader was reportedly under consideration.

The reports were subsequently picked up and widely circulated by mainstream Bangladeshi publications.

Under Articles 50 and 54 of Bangladesh's Constitution, once President Shahabuddin formally tenders his resignation to the Speaker of Parliament, the Speaker must immediately assume duties as Acting President.

Following the transition, the Jatiya Sangsad will be mandated to vote and elect a new President within a 90-day window to complete the remainder of the presidential term. (ANI)

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