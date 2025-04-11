Bangladesh probe into July uprising crimes almost complete

The investigations into charges of “crimes against humanity” against Bangladesh’s deposed PM Sheikh Hasina are almost ready and will soon be filed before the International Crimes Tribunal, prosecution lawyers said on Thursday.

“So far investigations into four cases have reached their final stage...one of those is the case filed against her (Hasina),” the tribunal’s chief prosecutor Mohammad Tazul Islam told a media briefing at his office.

Hasina was accused of mass killings during the July uprising.