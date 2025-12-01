DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Bangladesh: Prominent journalist Anis Alamgir arrested in 'anti-terror' case

Bangladesh: Prominent journalist Anis Alamgir arrested in 'anti-terror' case

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:01 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 15 (ANI): Bangladeshi journalist Anis Alamgir, known for covering the Iraq war from Baghdad, has been arrested by the country's Detective Branch (DB) police. He is also a former President of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association Bangladesh (DCAB), a journalists' organisation.

Advertisement

On Sunday evening, while Anis Alamgir was working out at a gym in Dhaka, DB police took him into custody and brought him to their Dhaka office. He was interrogated overnight on Sunday and into Monday afternoon, and was officially shown as arrested in a case on Monday, local media reported.

Advertisement

A Dhaka court has granted police five days to question senior journalist Anis Alamgir in an anti-terror case. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Jashita Islam issued the order on Monday following a hearing on the investigating officer's request for a seven-day remand.

Advertisement

Prosecution Sub-Inspector Shamim Hossain confirmed the matter, local media reported.

Actress Meher Afroz Shaon, fashion model Maria Kisspotta and presenter Imtu Ratish have been named in the case filed with Uttara West Police, accusing them of conspiring to destabilise the country and inciting a banned organisation, Awami League, the reports said.

Advertisement

The case was recorded based on a complaint submitted by Aryan Ahmed, who identified himself as a member of an organisation called the July Revolutionary Alliance, after which the Sheikh Hasina government was toppled. He lodged the allegations under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The allegations relate mainly to online activities.

According to a BBC Bangla report, "Anis Alamgir has frequently been criticising various activities of the interim government on social media. As a result, his arrest has raised the question: does this arrest signal that the government will no longer tolerate criticism?"

Maria Kisspotta, a fashion model and an accused in the case, told ANI, "I am very frightened and I might even be arrested, so I will stay a bit low-key for now and I am getting updates on the case through a lawyer." Kisspotta had also been criticising the government on social media.

Editors, reporters and human rights groups have expressed concern over the arrest of journalist Anis Alamgir and have asked the interim government for his immediate release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts