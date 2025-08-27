DT
PT
Home / World / Bangladesh Railways allocates land for temple

Bangladesh Railways allocates land for temple

ANI
Updated At : 07:30 PM Aug 27, 2025 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 27 (ANI): The Bangladesh Railway has allotted land for two mosques and a temple in Joar Sahara Mouza, Khilkhet, in the capital.

The allotment papers were handed over to the management committee of the mosque and temple at a function held at the Railway Bhaban on Wednesday.

Imams of mosques and temple-related persons in the area, residents of the Khilkhet area, and senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and Bangladesh Railways were present.

Among the allotted mosques and temples, 0.0562 acres (2450 sq ft) of land was allocated for the Khilkhet Public Sri Sri Durga Temple in the same mouza under the Khilkhet police station in Joar Sahara Mouza under Dhaka Cantonment Police Station.

These lands were allocated in exchange for a symbolic price determined by the Bangladesh Railway.

Advisor Fawzul Kabir Khan said at the event, "Last year, before Durga Puja, I was informed that a pavilion had been built on railway land. I said, since the pavilion has been built, tell them to remove the pavilion after the puja is over. But it was not removed. Later, when the railways needed the place, not only the pavilion but all the illegal structures there were removed. I had told them to immerse the idol carefully. I was informed that the idol had been immersed in the Balu River. But later in a video clip, we saw the idol lying on the ground. I have investigated how that happened. I apologise to those involved for this incident."

Referring to the allocation of railway land to mosques and temples as a unique example of communal harmony, Religious Advisor Dr AFM Khalid Hossain said, "Bangladesh is a role model of communal harmony and amity."

He stated that the ministry will provide maximum cooperation in recovering the properties of the Hindu community that have been lost and for which there are no pending lawsuits in the courts.

Jayanta Kumar Deb, President of the Metropolitan Public Puja Committee, expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone in the Railway Department, stating, "This is a historic event." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

