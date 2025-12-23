Bangladesh rediscovering its Pakistani roots: Foreign Affairs Expert Sushant Sareen

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): Sushant Sareen, Foreign Affairs Expert, said that Bangladesh is playing the Pakistani handbook, as it is now growing closer ties with the nation.

Talking about the recent bedlam of protests and violence against the minorities, Sareen said that Bangladesh is now going back to its Pakistani roots.

"Well, I think Bangladesh is rediscovering its Pakistani roots, because this is the Pakistani playbook that they are following. So, quite clearly, the regime in Bangladesh, which is an illegal, illegitimate regime, unelected, is now totally in the Pakistani pocket. It's quite clear that that is what is happening. For them to overreact to a small demonstration by 15-20 people who obviously felt very strongly about the cross-persecution of minorities, it's much worse, and the brutal killing which is taking place in Bangladesh," he said.

Sareen further stated that the interim government of Bangladesh has overreacted to a protest, just as Pakistan has.

"For them to overreact to a bunch of 15-20 people with some posters shouting some slogans and act as though some kind of an invasion of the High Commission has taken place. It's utterly ridiculous. It's absurd, this kind of an overreaction, but to be expected, because absurdity in Pakistan is the same thing, and Bangladesh, now rediscovering its East Pakistan roots, is going that line. So it's quite clear that is what is happening," he said.

Sareen also pointed out reports of the Pakistani establishment directing Bangladesh on further steps to be taken.

"There are also very disturbing reports coming in of, for example, some people are claiming that there are people from the Pakistani establishment who are sitting in government offices in Bangladesh and directing them what they should do and not do," he said.

He further added that if Bangladesh provides boots to Pakistan in its territory, it will become a case of Bangladesh cutting its neck to spite India.

"There are reports coming of Pakistan and Bangladesh trying to enter into some kind of a defence deal, which means that there could soon be Pakistani boots on the ground or some other kind of assistance being given to Bangladesh, and Bangladesh becomes an outpost to attack India. And if that were to happen, then all bets are off. It will be a classic case of Bangladesh cutting its, not just its nose, but its neck and two of its necks to spite India's face," he said.

"And it's not going to go down well for what Bangladeshi, some elements in Bangladesh are trying to do. I would still imagine there are people of goodwill in Bangladesh, people who understand how important it is for both countries to have good relations. And we did have very good relations," he added.

Sareen further said that it's ironic how Bangladesh is blaming India for interfering in their matters, while India just gave refuge to former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Sareen added that India must begin rethinking how it will engage with Bangladesh.

"This is the Pakistani mindset. Simple logic fails these people. I think that is where we are. It's not a very happy situation to have this kind of an atmosphere in a neighbouring country, but it is what it is. So I think India will need to start rethinking how it plans to deal with Bangladesh," he said.

Sareen argued that India should undertake an action that serves as a lesson to the world.

"A lot of people consider what India is doing or not doing as a strategic restraint, but I sometimes wonder whether it's restraint or it's strategic paralysis. And I think we need to do certain things, and it should serve as a lesson for India, even for other countries in the neighbourhood and the extended neighbourhood and the rest of the world," he said.

Sareen said that India must have leverage and equities, as it cannot be at peace with a nation at all times.

"That, this notion that we have that we will be living in peace with a particular country for all times to come. I think it's a fallacious notion. It needs to be re-examined. You need to have equities and leverage, very deep knowledge of every country, which is critical to India's interest, rather than be caught like a deer in headlights, which is what seems to have happened to some extent as far as India is concerned," he said.

The comments came after the brutal killing of factory worker Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh following widespread protests. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)