Bangladesh: Retest window opens for HSC students who missed July 13 exam due to severe weather conditions

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 26 (ANI): Students who were unable to sit for their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations on July 13, 2026, owing to severe weather conditions, will be granted a chance to take a retest, according to an urgent announcement by Bangladesh's Inter-Education Board Examination Controllers' Committee.

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According to the Dhaka Tribune, an official notice signed by Jesmin Taslima Banu, convener of the committee and examination controller of the Dhaka Education Board, instructs eligible candidates to complete their retest registrations at their respective examination centres by July 29.

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The provision covers HSC candidates across all education boards, with the exception of the Chittagong Education Board, who missed the Physics First Paper, Accounting First Paper, or Logic First Paper exams on July 13 due to inclement weather.

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Additionally, the opportunity applies to Madrasa Education Board candidates who were absent for the English Second Paper exam, as well as Technical Education Board students who missed the Office Management examination for the same reason, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Examination centres have been directed to compile and submit the final lists of registered candidates to the examination controllers of their respective education boards on an urgent basis by July 30.

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The retest announcement comes as the region reels from widespread destruction caused by days of torrential rainfall and landslides.

Earlier on Sunday, the Dhaka Tribune reported that heavy rains beginning July 5 inundated five districts across the Chittagong division, Chittagong, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachari, stranding more than 800,000 residents and claiming over 50 lives.

The severe weather hit the region's agricultural infrastructure particularly hard. Figures from the Divisional Livestock Department indicate that the flooding swept through 41 upazilas and 183 unions, causing extensive damage to the livestock sector.

Nearly 3 million poultry and over 400,000 livestock were affected across the impacted areas, with total financial losses in the livestock sector estimated to exceed Tk100 crore, Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)