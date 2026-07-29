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Home / World / Bangladesh says PM Tarique Rahman invited to BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Bangladesh says PM Tarique Rahman invited to BRICS Summit in New Delhi

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ANI
Updated At : 11:38 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 29 (ANI): Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been invited to attend the BRICS summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the host country, according to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

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"We have received the invitation and forwarded it to the Prime Minister's office for consideration, and the decision will be made by the Prime Minister", a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official told ANI.

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"As the current BIMSTEC chair, Bangladesh has received an invitation for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to take part in the BRICS Summit outreach session. This comes ahead of 2027, when BIMSTEC will mark its 30th anniversary, and Bangladesh is scheduled to host the BIMSTEC Summit in Dhaka", he added.

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The official said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh's Prime Minister to join the outreach segment of the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12 and 13 in New Delhi.

The BRICS group of emerging economies is a coalition of developing nations from various regions. The outreach session typically includes selected non-member countries and regional leaders. Currently, the eleven BRICS member states are Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia.

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India's BRICS Chairmanship in 2026 is guided by the overarching theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability ". BRICS serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

Bangladesh has expressed interest in becoming a BRICS member, with China and Russia voicing support. In this context, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is likely to join the outreach session of the BRICS Summit, and may also hold a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier on July 16, AKM Shamsul Islam, Defence Adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister, hailed India's leadership role in advancing the security cooperation among BIMSTEC countries and urged deepening collaboration for enhanced maritime and cyber security.

He made the remarks at the 5th BIMSTEC National Security Advisor's Meeting here in New Delhi.

Islam said, "I commend India, as the Lead Country for the Security Sector, for its sustained leadership in advancing BIMSTEC security cooperation. Bangladesh remains committed to working closely with all Member States to translate our shared security vision into practical and measurable cooperation." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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