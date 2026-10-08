Bangladesh seeks new or revised Ganges water pact with India ahead of 2026 deadline

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 8 (ANI): Bangladesh is seeking either a fresh Ganges water-sharing treaty with India or a revision of the existing agreement before it expires in December 2026, with Dhaka calling for an explicit guarantee of its share of the river's water.

Bangladesh Water Resources Minister Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annee said on Thursday that the country wants the next agreement to include a guarantee similar to the one contained in the 1977 arrangement.

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"Bangladesh wants the Ganges water sharing treaty to include a guarantee, similar to the 1977 agreement. The 1996 30-year treaty did not include a guarantee clause. With the treaty expiring on 12 December 2026, Bangladesh is calling for a new or revised agreement with explicit guarantees for its water share," Annee told reporters.

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The existing 30-year Ganges water-sharing agreement, signed in 1996, is set to expire in December 2026.

Dhaka's new government is pushing for its renewal or replacement, with a focus on securing a clear assurance over Bangladesh's share of the river water.

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Bangladesh has also said it wants to address the issue through dialogue and diplomatic engagement with India.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said Dhaka hoped the issue could be resolved through discussions and diplomacy, while also referring to international law governing water sharing.

"We hope that through discussion and dialogue, through diplomacy, you know, these things will hopefully be resolved. There is also the position of international law on, you know, water sharing, etc." Kobir told reporters after attending a seminar in Dhaka on water futures.

India and Bangladesh share 54 common rivers, but the Ganges is the only one covered by a 30-year water-sharing treaty between the two countries.

Responding to a question from the audience at the seminar, Kobir said Bangladesh's elected government would seek an agreement that serves the country's interests while remaining open to what is acceptable to India.

"The elected government of Bangladesh will seek what is best for Bangladesh and will not seek any less. It will seek what is acceptable from India, and we have the position of international law on those matters," Kobir said.

He also said Bangladesh had the support of its people in the negotiations and that the country's joint river institutions had sought engagement with their Indian counterparts.

"We have the will of the people also behind us on the negotiation. Bangladesh Joint River Commission, Joint Water Commission, we asked for meetings so that our counterparts hear and start a dialogue with us so we have a need to hear, and I believe we will hear soon. And negotiations better pave the way for the next round of renewing the treaty," he added.

With the 1996 agreement approaching its expiry, Dhaka is therefore seeking a new or revised framework that addresses its demand for an explicit guarantee on water sharing while calling for negotiations with India through dialogue and diplomatic channels. (ANI)

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