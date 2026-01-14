DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Bangladesh seeks UN support to combat misinformation ahead of Feb 12 polls

Bangladesh seeks UN support to combat misinformation ahead of Feb 12 polls

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:25 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka (Bangladesh), January 14 (ANI): Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor of the Interim Government, on Tuesday sought support from the United Nations human rights office to counter a surge of misinformation targeting the February 12 elections.

Advertisement

The X account of the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh flagged the flooding of misinformation surrounding the elections.

Advertisement

"There has been a flood of misinformation surrounding the elections. It is coming from both foreign media and local sources," Yunus said during a phone conversation with Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Advertisement

https://x.com/ChiefAdviserGoB/status/2011115652627808762

"They have flooded social media with fake news, rumours and speculation. We are concerned about the impact this may have on the elections," the Chief Adviser added. High Commissioner Turk said he was aware of the problem and offered the support of the UN human rights office to address what he described as a growing misinformation challenge, as per the X post.

Advertisement

"There is a lot of misinformation. We will do whatever is needed," Turk said, adding that the UN rights agency would work closely with Bangladesh to tackle the issue.

During the conversation, the two leaders also discussed the upcoming referendum, the importance of institutional reforms, the work of the Enforced Disappearance Commission, the formation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), and the global geopolitical situation.

High Commissioner Turk stressed the importance of establishing "a truly independent" National Human Rights Commission to carry forward the work related to enforced disappearances.

In response, Yunus said the NHRC ordinance has already been promulgated and that a new commission would be reconstituted ahead of the February 12 elections.

"We will do it before we leave," he said. The Chief Adviser said he had shared the final report of the Enforced Disappearance Commission with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, describing it as a crucial document that would go a long way toward ensuring accountability and justice for the victims of enforced disappearances during the autocratic regime from 2009 to 2024. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts