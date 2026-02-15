DT
Home / World / Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman pays courtesy visit to Jamaat-e-Islami chief after BNP's landslide victory

Bangladesh: Tarique Rahman pays courtesy visit to Jamaat-e-Islami chief after BNP's landslide victory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 15 (ANI): Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman paid a courtesy visit to the residence of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Sunday, just days after the BNP's landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election held on February 12.

The update was promptly shared by the BNP through its official handle on X, highlighting the courtesy nature of the meeting in the context of the historic electoral outcome: "Following the historic landslide victory in the 13th National Parliamentary Election, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today paid a courtesy visit to the Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Dr Shafiqur Rahman, at his residence."

According to Prothom Alo, Tarique Rahman entered the Jamaat Ameer's home in the Bashundhara residential area of the capital at 7:10 PM. The meeting was described primarily as a courtesy call, during which leaders exchanged pleasantries and indicated that contemporary issues could also be discussed.

The visit takes place amid preparations for forming the new government, following the BNP's commanding majority in the 300-seat parliament--securing well over the 151 seats required--and positioning Tarique Rahman as prime minister-designate. In the same polls, Jamaat-e-Islami, previously an ally of the BNP, contested as a rival and emerged as the second-largest party, establishing itself as a key opposition force.

Election Commission figures showed the BNP-led alliance securing 212 seats, while the Jamaat-e-Islami-led bloc won 77. Hasina's Bangladesh Awami League was barred from participating.

The 2026 general election, held on February 12, marked a significant political shift as the first national vote since the 2024 mass protests that ousted long-time leader Sheikh Hasina. Voter turnout stood at around 59 per cent, and a constitutional referendum on governance reforms passed. The results triggered reactions across Bangladesh's political spectrum and internationally, amid hopes for democratic renewal.

The relationship between the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami has shown clear signs of fracture following the election, despite the recent courtesy meeting between their leaders. Historically allies in past coalitions, the two parties contested the 2026 election independently as rivals.

Later that evening, around 8 PM, Tarique Rahman was scheduled to visit Nahid Islam's residence, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), according to Prothom Alo.

Meanwhile, the newly elected BNP-led government is set to take oath on Tuesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament. Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has invited leaders from 13 countries, including China, India, and Pakistan, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the cabinet. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

