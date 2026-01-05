Bangladesh urges diplomacy after US operation in Venezuela

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 5 (ANI): Bangladesh on Monday noted with concern the recent developments in Venezuela, as the situation in the South American country continues to draw international attention.

These remarks come amid dramatic developments in Venezuela following a US military operation that resulted in the capture of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh stated, "Bangladesh notes with concern the recent developments in Venezuela."

The press release further said, "Bangladesh believes that diplomacy and dialogue should prevail to solve all disputes between countries and reaffirms her steadfast commitment to the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law."

President Donald Trump described the US operation inside Venezuela as swift, covert and highly coordinated, saying it unfolded under the cover of darkness.

"It was dark and it was deadly," Trump said, referring to the operation in which US forces entered Venezuela and detained deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, from the Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas.

At the time of their capture, deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and Flores were inside their residence located within the Fuerte Tiuna military complex, the largest military installation in Venezuela. Following their detention, the couple was transported to the USS Iwo Jima, one of the US Navy vessels deployed as part of an armada positioned around Venezuela, before being flown to a US air base.

Deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife are facing US charges related to their alleged involvement in a narco-terrorism conspiracy.

The operation marked the culmination of months of planning and sustained pressure by the Trump administration against Venezuela's long-time strongman, representing the most forceful US effort to engineer regime change since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the mission as part of a "massive joint military and law enforcement raid," adding that the entire operation lasted less than 30 minutes.

Following the operation, Trump shared an image on Truth Social showing deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro dressed in a grey sweatsuit, wearing protective headphones and a blindfold. The caption read: "Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima."

Providing further operational details, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine said around 150 aircraft were involved, supporting troops who were airlifted into Venezuela. He said the mission relied on months of intelligence-gathering on deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro's daily routines, including details about "what he ate" and the pets he kept.

According to General Caine, deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife "gave up" without resistance, and there was "no loss of US life" during the operation.

Deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro, 63, had ruled Venezuela for more than a decade, maintaining control through elections widely regarded as manipulated. He rose to power following the death of former president Hugo Chavez.

The US action triggered strong international reactions, with countries including China, Russia and Iran, long-time allies of deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro, condemning the operation. Concerns were also expressed by US allies such as France and the European Union.

China, a key ally of Venezuela, on Sunday called for deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro to be "immediately released."

Amid these developments, Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Delcy Rodriguez, who served as deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro's vice president since 2018 and oversaw much of the country's oil-dependent economy and intelligence apparatus, to assume the role of interim president.

In a separate remark on the political situation, Trump dismissed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was awarded last year's Nobel Peace Prize, saying she did not have the backing required to govern the country. (ANI)

