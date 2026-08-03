Bangladesh urges India to prevent Sheikh Hasina from making political speeches from Indian territory

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 3 (ANI): Bangladesh has urged India to prevent deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from making political speeches from Indian territory, warning that such statements risk destabilizing bilateral relations, its foreign ministry said on Monday.

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The issue was raised in a meeting between the newly appointed High Commissioner of India to Dhaka, Dinesh Trivedi and Humaiun Kobir, the Foreign Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh this afternoon at the Prime Minister's Office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

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Trivedi had paid a courtesy call on Kobir during the meeting; various aspects of the existing bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of mutual interest, were discussed. Both sides expressed optimism about further strengthening and advancing bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests as per a press release from the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry.

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"The meeting also addressed reports circulating on social media regarding fugitive Sheikh Hasina potentially making a public statement on August 5," the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said.

"In this regard, the Foreign Affairs Adviser informed the High Commissioner that Bangladesh expects India's cooperation to ensure that no individual associated with banned organisations - including fugitive Sheikh Hasina - can use Indian territory to make political statements or engage in activities aimed at creating instability within Bangladesh," it added.

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Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining regular dialogue and constructive engagement, expressing hope that long-term and sustainable solutions to all issues can be achieved through mutual trust and discussion.

Earlier on July 17 this year, India said that Dhaka's request for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina is "under examination" given the legalities and the judicial processes involved.

In November 2025, the then Bangladesh interim government had written to the MEA seeking her extradition. Dhaka reiterated its request to extradite Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to Bangladesh during Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman's visit to India in April this year.

Last month, Hasina had announced that she, alongside other exiled leaders of the Awami League, intends to return to Bangladesh voluntarily around December, despite facing the stark prospect of arrest or death upon her arrival.

Hasina had fled to India in August 5, 2024, following massive student-led protests that forced her resignation.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal had sentenced her to death after convicting her of crimes against humanity. The charges were tied to the state crackdown on the 2024 student-led demonstrations that ultimately led to the fall of her Awami League government, with the tribunal holding her accountable for ordering or failing to stop the fatalities of demonstrators during the political unrest. (ANI)

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