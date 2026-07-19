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Home / World / Bangladesh-US army begins "EXERCISE TIGER LIGHTNING (TL)-2026" in Sylhet

Bangladesh-US army begins "EXERCISE TIGER LIGHTNING (TL)-2026" in Sylhet

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ANI
Updated At : 09:08 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Dhaka [Bangladesh] July 19 (ANI): The opening ceremony of 'Exercise Tiger Lightning (TL)-2026' was held at the Para Commando Brigade in Jalalabad Cantonment, Sylhet on Sunday, with the joint participation of the Bangladesh Army and the United States Army Pacific Command (USARPAC), the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

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The ceremony was attended by the US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent T. Christensen and the Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army, Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman, OSP, SUP, awc, psc, who was present as the senior representative of the Bangladesh Army.

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This joint exercise is being held under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army's specialised formation, 'Para Commando Brigade'. The exercise will be conducted for a total of 13 days, which will continue till 31 July, it added.

The US Ambassador, in his speech at the event, mentioned that through this training, military-to-military interaction is serving as a cornerstone of the growing strategic partnership between the two countries. In addition, it is not just a training but also a symbol of the long-standing friendship, mutual respect and shared commitment of both countries to an open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

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The Chief of General Staff of the Bangladesh Army, in his speech, said that 'Exercise Tiger Lightning' is one of the most important means of bilateral military relations between Bangladesh and the United States. This training will further enhance the operational capabilities of the armies of both countries, strengthen mutual ties and make a special contribution to the long-term bilateral strategic partnership.

Bangladesh and the United States have mutual cooperation in regional and global security, counter-terrorism, disaster management, and humanitarian assistance.

"Bangladesh is determined to confront any global threat, including natural disasters and has been working together with other partners, including the United States. In continuation of this, 'Exercise Tiger Lightning' is being held in 2026 with the aim of increasing mutual cooperation, developing strategic joint operational capabilities and strengthening readiness", ISPR said.

A total of 91 personnel from the United States Army Pacific and Oregon National Guard and a total of 93 members of the Bangladesh Army's Para Commando Brigade and various formations are participating in this exercise.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Commanding General - Strategy and Plans, U.S. Army Pacific; GOC, 17th Infantry Division and Area Commander, Sylhet Area; Commandant, SI&T; senior military officers and diplomats from both countries; participating trainees and media persons. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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