Bangladesh verifying Matrix Chambers’ email seeking return of Sheikh Hasina’s passport, NID

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 10 (ANI): Bangladesh is verifying an email received from a law firm named Matrix Chambers seeking the return of the passport and National Identity Card (NID) of the country’s ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The authorities have said they cannot confirm whether the request was made on behalf of Hasina, as the email did not include any documents or proof of authorisation from her.

Officials clarified that the request was not an application for a new passport or NID. The email has been forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for further examination.

"We received an email from an institution named Matrix Chambers requesting the return of the passport and NID of Bangladesh's ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina", an official of the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi said.

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"We do not know whether the request is authentic or not. There is no way to confirm that this request was made on behalf of Sheikh Hasina, as the email sent by the law firm did not include any document or proof of authorisation from her", he added.

"This is not an application for a new passport or NID. However, we have forwarded the email to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs", the High Commission official said.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina announced that she will return to Bangladesh in December. After that announcement, various violent incidents have been occurring in different places in the country, with vehicles being set on fire and some incidents involving cocktail explosions, though in isolation.

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This evening, a fire broke out in a bus in the busy Farmgate area of the capital, right under the metro rail station, and the Farmgate metro station has been temporarily closed.

However, referring to the recent cocktail bomb explosions in various locations, Bangladesh's Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said, "The fallen regime is occasionally attacking certain buses and installations to create instability here. The police are taking lawful actions and countering these attempts." (ANI)

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