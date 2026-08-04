Bangladesh warned the country's media not to publicise the statements of exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who is due to give a virtual address on Wednesday from India to mark the second anniversary of the uprising that ousted her.

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Hasina has remained in India since the student-led protests toppled her government in 2024. She was sentenced to death in 2025 for crimes against humanity over her crackdown on the demonstrations, a verdict she has dismissed as legally void.

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The 78-year-old is due to make her first public appearance, albeit by video link, since she fled Dhaka, at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi alongside her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and other speakers.

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Hasina’s aides have not shared details of the contents of her address, but the former premier said last month that she and party colleagues plan to return from exile around December and present themselves in court, a move that would test how Bangladesh's new government handles its most prominent political opponent.

INDIA SAYS IT HAS NO INVOLVEMENT IN PRIVATE EVENT

Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman warned Bangladeshi media on Tuesday that announcing or publicising Hasina's planned speech would violate a December 2024 order by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal that prohibits media outlets and social media platforms from publishing or broadcasting Hasina’s speeches, statements, interviews and audio or video messages.

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Hasina aide Abu Obaidha Arin said the event would go ahead, adding that Dhaka's "efforts to silence dissent cannot extinguish voices" beyond the country's borders.

Bangladesh had asked New Delhi to clarify its stance on Hasina's planned address, warning India that allowing political activities by a fugitive could hurt improving bilateral ties.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Wednesday's event was being organised by a private media entity.

"The government has no involvement whatsoever in it, neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," he told a regular media briefing.

The fresh tension between the neighbours comes as Dhaka continues to seek Hasina's extradition from India.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said Bangladesh had repeatedly conveyed its concerns to India over Hasina and other Awami League leaders making political statements from Indian soil.

Relations between the neighbours have been strained since Hasina's ousting, though both sides have recently signalled a willingness to improve ties under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's government, which took office after February's election.