Bangladeshi national killed in Houthi missile attack on Saudi Aramco facility

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 5 (ANI): A Bangladeshi national, Mohd Sojib Hossain, passed away after being struck by a missile/drone launched by the Houthis at an Aramco facility in the Al-Khurais area of the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The deceased, Sojib Hossain, was a resident of the Comilla district of Bangladesh, it added.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses deep grief and sorrow over the loss of life of the Bangladeshi national and strongly condemns such attacks.

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At the same time, the Ministry extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and relatives of the deceased.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Saudi Arabia has already contacted the family members and the employer of the deceased and is providing all necessary assistance, the statement said.

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The Embassy is making the required coordination with the relevant Saudi authorities regarding the completion of formal procedures and the repatriation of his body to Bangladesh, it said.

Additionally, the Bangladesh government strongly denounced the recent Houthi drone strike targeting critical energy infrastructure in the holy city of Madinah, stating that the deliberate targeting of facilities serving the Prophet's Mosque represents an unacceptable assault on the sanctity of Islam's holiest sites.

Reaffirming its diplomatic backing for Riyadh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Bangladesh's unwavering support for Saudi Arabia's territorial security and regional peace.

"The Government of Bangladesh strongly condemns the Houthi drone attack on the Taibah electricity station in the Holy City of Madinah, Saudi Arabia," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. "The deliberate targeting of vital civilian infrastructure that serves the Prophet's Mosque is an unacceptable assault on the sanctity of Islam's holiest sites."

Highlighting Dhaka's firm stance against acts that destabilise the Middle East, the ministry reiterated its commitment to Saudi Arabia's security.

"The Government of Bangladesh stands in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defending its security and sovereignty," the official statement added. "Bangladesh firmly rejects any act of aggression that harms the regional peace and stability."

The Government of Bangladesh strongly condemns the Houthi drone attack on the Taibah electricity station in the Holy City of Madinah, Saudi Arabia. The deliberate targeting of vital civilian infrastructure that serves the Prophet's Mosque is an unacceptable assault on the sanctity of Islam's holiest sites. The Government of Bangladesh stands in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in defending its security and sovereignty. Bangladesh firmly rejects any act of aggression that harms the regional peace and stability. — Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@BDMOFA) October 4, 2026

This comes as Yemen's Houthi rebels on Sunday (local time) claimed responsibility for strikes targeting Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Khurais areas, as fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed forces intensifies in the region.

In a statement issued on Telegram, Houthi spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the attacks were carried out in response to what the group described as continued Saudi aggression against Yemen.

"The criminal Saudi enemy continues its unjust aggression against our people by launching more aggressive raids, which in the past 12 hours amounted to 50 air and missile strikes targeting the capital, Sana'a, and the governorates of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Amran, Hajjah, and Sa'dah. This brings the total number of its aggressive raids against our people since the beginning of the escalation to 1,460 air and missile strikes," Saree said.

He said the rebel group carried out two military operations using ballistic missiles and aircraft, targeting Aramco facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Saree said that the rebel group "carried out two qualitative military operations using a number of ballistic missiles and aircraft. The first drone targeted Aramco in the Saudi enemy's capital, Riyadh, and the second targeted Aramco in the Khurais area."

Saree claimed that both operations achieved their objectives and that the strikes caused fires at the targeted sites.

The Houthi spokesperson said the group would continue targeting Saudi military and oil facilities with missiles and drones until what it described as the aggression against Yemen ends and the siege is lifted.

The claims come as fighting in Yemen continues to intensify, with the Houthis reporting a series of Saudi air and missile strikes across several Yemeni governorates and announcing further attacks against Saudi targets in response. (ANI)

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