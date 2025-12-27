DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Bangladeshi singer James’ concert cancelled after mob throws bricks in Faridpur; 25 injured

Bangladeshi singer James’ concert cancelled after mob throws bricks in Faridpur; 25 injured

Just before James' performance, the group attempted to seize control of the stage

article_Author
ANI
Dhaka, Updated At : 09:18 AM Dec 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bangladesh’s popular band icon James. ANI Photo
Advertisement

Bangladesh’s popular band icon James (Nagar Baul), scheduled on the closing day of the 185th anniversary celebrations of Faridpur Zilla School, was disrupted and ultimately cancelled following an attack. At least 25 people were injured in the incident.

Advertisement

The concert was due to begin at around 9:30 pm on Friday night on the school premises. Just before James was to take the stage, a group of outsiders attempted to force their way into the venue. When they were denied entry, they began pelting bricks and stones and tried to seize control of the stage. Students of Faridpur Zilla School resisted the attack, forcing the assailants to retreat.

Advertisement

“The reunion and cultural program was intended only for registered former and current students. Hearing about singer James, several thousand unregistered outsiders came to the venue. When they were not allowed to enter, they gathered on the adjacent Mujib Road. Later, on behalf of the organising committee, two projectors were set up outside. However, at around 9:30 pm, the outsiders attempted to climb over the wall to enter. When they were prevented from doing so, they began throwing bricks and stones one after another toward the school premises and the stage. When the people responsible for security tried to stop them, they became even more aggressive. As a result of the bricks and stones they threw, 25 to 30 people inside the school premises were injured.”, the daily Prothom Alo reported.

Advertisement

At around 10 pm, the convener of the organising committee, Mustafizur Rahman Shamim, announced from the stage that, considering the volatile situation and following instructions from the Faridpur district administration, James’s performance had been cancelled, according to deshkalnews.com.

Rajibul Hasan Khan, convener of the publicity and media sub-committee of the anniversary celebrations, said, “We had made all necessary preparations to ensure the success of James’s concert, but we still do not understand who carried out the attack or why. At least 15 to 20 students of Faridpur Zilla School were injured after being hit by bricks.”

Advertisement

He added, “Taking the overall situation into account, we were compelled to cancel the programme on the instructions of the district administration.”

The two-day anniversary programme began on Thursday at 10 am. The grand celebrations were scheduled to conclude on Friday night with a raffle draw, cultural performances and the much-awaited band performance by James.

Faridpur Zilla School is one of the few schools established under a government initiative during British rule in India. Founded in 1840, the institution has completed 185 years of its journey. Since its inception, the school has played a significant role in the region’s education, culture, heritage, and various social and political movements.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts