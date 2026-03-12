DT
PT
Home / World / "Bangladeshi workers are in devastating situation in Gulf": WARBE Development Foundation Chair

"Bangladeshi workers are in devastating situation in Gulf": WARBE Development Foundation Chair

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:55 PM Mar 12, 2026 IST
Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 12 (ANI): Chairperson and Co-founder of the WARBE Development Foundation (Welfare Association for the Rights of Bangladeshi Emigrants), Syed Saiful Haque said on Thursday said Bangladeshis are in a very devastating situation in the Gulf countries.

Haque, in a conversation with ANI, said that about four Bangladeshis have died, and 12-13 are injured.

"Bangladeshi workers are now in a very devastating situation in the Gulf countries. Particularly, about four Bangladeshi workers have already died, and more than 12 or 13 are injured... They cannot go out of their residence... More than 12 million workers are working in different countries, but out of that, 70-80% are in the Gulf countries," he said.

Meanwhile, 378 Bangladeshis, including 27 flight crew members of Biman Bangladesh Airlines who had been stranded in Dubai, returned to Dhaka on March 5 via a special flight operated by US-Bangla Airlines, The Daily Star reported.

The flight landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 7:11am (local time), said Kamrul Islam, general manager (Public Relations) of the airline, as per The Daily Star.

Meanwhile, amid the energy crisis, Bangladesh requested for energy aid from India.

"First, I would come to Bangladesh. As you know, India is a major exporter of refined petroleum products, especially to our neighborhood. We have received a request from the government of Bangladesh for supply of diesel, which is being examined," Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

Bangladesh's military intelligence chief Major General Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury had also visited India during the Raisina Dialogue.

"Yes, he [Mohammad Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury] was here on the sidelines of the Raisina dialogue. He had a meeting with several of his interlocutors here," Jaiswal said.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal had also said that India has co-sponsored the GCC-led resolution at the UN Security Council.

"We have co-sponsored the GCC-led resolution at the UN Security Council. We have 135 countries who have co-sponsored this particular resolution. The resolution reflects several of our positions, as you know, that we have a large diaspora in the GCC countries, and their well-being and welfare is of utmost importance. The Gulf is also very important for our energy security needs," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

