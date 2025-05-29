Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 29 (ANI): Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has refuted claims that Myanmar has declared Bangladesh ambassador Md Monowar Hossain "Persona Non-Grata."

In a post on X, he even shared links of posts that claimed Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement accusing the ambassador of repeated "interference in internal affairs" and engaging in "activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms."

"False Claim: Myanmar Has Not Declared Bangladesh Ambassador 'Persona Non-Grata' Recently, several social media accounts have falsely claimed that Myanmar declared Bangladesh's Ambassador, Md. Monowar Hossain, 'Persona Non-Grata' and ordered him to leave the country immediately. These posts also allege that Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement accusing the ambassador of repeated "interference in internal affairs" and engaging in "activities inconsistent with diplomatic norms," Yunus posted on X.

He mentioned that Bangladesh government has instructed Md Monowar Hossain to return to Dhaka immediately. According to him, officials from Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have confirmed that Myanmar has not declared Hossain "Persona Non-Grata."

Furthermore, he said that Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not made any such statement as alleged in the posts circulating on social media. He said that investigation into origins of these rumours revealed connection to Awami League activists. He also urged everyone to verify information carefully and be cautious before sharing unverified rumors.

The posts circulating on social media claimed that Myanmar has declared the Bangladeshi ambassador in Naypyidaw "Persona Non Grata" and ordered the envoy to leave the country immediately and blamed Rakhine Corridor for the rising tensions between two nations.

Recently, the interim government in Bangladesh proposed the creation of a humanitarian corridor into Myanmar's Rakhine State.

On April 27, Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said Bangladesh's interim government agrees in principle, subject to conditions, to the United Nations' proposal to create a humanitarian corridor through Bangladesh to send aid to Myanmar's Rakhine, Dhaka Tribune reported.

While speaking to reporters at Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 27, Hossain said, "According to the United Nations' proposal, Bangladesh has agreed in principle to allow a humanitarian corridor to Rakhine. It will be a humanitarian passage. However, we have certain conditions. I will not go into details. If the conditions are met, we will certainly provide assistance."

"A large population from Myanmar has taken refuge in our country, and we want to repatriate them. We must do whatever is necessary to facilitate their return," Dhaka Tribune quoted him as saying.

He said that the entire border is under the control of a non-state actor and there is no control of Myanmar's central government there.

"The entire border is now under the control of a non-state actor. There is no control of Myanmar's central government there. Therefore, for our own interests, some form of communication is necessary-- although we cannot formally communicate with the non-state actor, it will not be possible for us to stay entirely disconnected even if we want to," he said. (ANI)

