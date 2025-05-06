Bangladesh's ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on Tuesday returned to the country from London after four months of medical treatment, according to media reports.

Zia went to London on January 8 for advanced medical care and was admitted to The London Clinic. After being discharged from the clinic, the BNP chairperson moved to her eldest son Tarique Rahman's residence, where she has been receiving treatment.

A Qatari royal air ambulance carrying Khaleda and her entourage landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:42 am, BNP Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

Her two daughters-in-law – Tarique Rahman's wife Zubaida Rahman and the late Arafat Rahman Coco's wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman – are accompanying her.

The plane had departed from London's Heathrow Airport at 4:20 pm local time. Tarique had driven his mother to the airport and seen her off, according to Khaleda's private physician, Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

The 79-year-old three-time prime minister has long suffered from liver cirrhosis, kidney disease, heart problems, diabetes, and arthritis.

Meanwhile, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, along with several senior party leaders, arrived at the airport around 8:30am to receive Khaleda.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Fakhrul expressed the hope that the return of party chairperson Khaleda Zia would facilitate the restoration and advancement of democracy in the country.

“She went abroad for treatment after years of suffering under fascist oppression. With the fall of fascism, she was finally able to receive proper medical care. After nearly four months of treatment, she is returning home today. It's a matter of great joy for us and the people,” the BNP leader was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune.

Preparations have been completed at Khaleda's Gulshan residence, Feroza, bdnews24 reported.

Security has been tightened around the walled compound, with police and members of the Chairperson's Security Force (CSF) stationed at the premises.

Supporters have been instructed to stay on the pavements, carrying national and BNP flags, and avoid blocking roads. A large number of police, army, Rapid Action Battalion, Armed Police battalion and Ansar members have been deployed on the roads and near the airport area, the report said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) also issued a notice on Monday, warning of potential traffic congestion in the Gulshan-Banani area due to excessive crowds gathering to welcome Khaleda.

In March, Bangladesh's Supreme Court upheld a High Court ruling that acquitted Zia in a corruption case in which she was sentenced to seven years in jail by a lower court.

Zia was convicted in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case in 2018 by a Dhaka court. The court sentenced her to seven years imprisonment and fined her Taka 1 million.

Zia now stands acquitted in both the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust cases, in which she had previously been convicted and sentenced, Maksud Ullah, a lawyer for the BNP chairperson, was quoted as saying by The Daily Star newspaper.

The BNP chairperson was lodged in the Old Dhaka Central Jail on February 8, 2018, after the Dhaka court sentenced her in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government temporarily released Zia from jail after 776 days through an executive order, suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she would stay in her house and not leave the country.

On August 6 last year, after the ouster of the Hasina regime, Zia was freed by an order of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Zia served as the prime minister of Bangladesh from March 1991 to March 1996, and again from June 2001 to October 2006.