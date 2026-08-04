Dhaka [Bangladesh]; August 4 (ANI): Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Ministry has urged media outlets in the country to refrain from broadcasting any statements or press releases by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is scheduled to address a media event on Wednesday.

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In a statement, the Ministry said there are legal obligations not to do so.

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It said the government "once again specially requests all types of media in the country" (television, newspapers, online portals, and social media) to refrain from broadcasting any statements or press releases by Sheikh Hasina.

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The statement said that the government expects all media in the country to continue playing a united and responsible role "in safeguarding national unity".

The statement said Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has previously issued an order prohibiting the broadcast and publication of statements by Sheikh Hasina, who is in India after leaving her country in August 24 in the wake of protests against her government.

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The statement said that ICT instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the ICT Division, and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to prevent the broadcast of Sheikh Hasina's statements.

"In the interest of overall national security, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has also cited specific legal provisions requesting mass media outlets to refrain from broadcasting the statements....however, it is noted with deep regret that while a segment of the media has adhered to the court's directives, certain media outlets are still broadcasting the statements," the Bangladesh Ministry said. (ANI)

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