Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 23 (ANI): Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin is likely to resign soon, with local media and political sources indicating that he may cite health grounds for his departure.

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Reports in Bangladeshi media and independent disclosures have fueled speculation of an imminent change at Bangabhaban. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani is among those being named as a possible successor to the top post.

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On Thursday, Jamuna TV reported in a breaking news update that Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to resign on Friday.

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Bangladesh's leading daily Prothom Alo reported that, according to its sources, President Mohammed Shahabuddin may resign due to health reasons.

More recently, Zulkarnain Saer, a UK-based Bangladeshi journalist, claimed on social media that President Mohammed Shahabuddin could resign, and that the government may name current Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani as the president's successor.

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"Bangladesh's President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to resign within the next few days, reportedly on health grounds. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani has emerged on the shortlist of potential successors -- a surprising development, given that no senior @bdbnp78 leader appears to be under consideration", Zulkarnain Saer, who is known as Sami, wrote on X.

Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to resign within the next few days, reportedly on health grounds. Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Gani has emerged on the shortlist of potential successors — a surprising development, given that no senior @bdbnp78 leader appears… — Sami (@ZulkarnainSaer) July 22, 2026

After that, Bangladesh's mainstream newspapers also picked up the report and continued to spread it.

Under Articles 50 and 54 of Bangladesh's Constitution, should President Shahabuddin tender his resignation to the Speaker of Parliament, the Speaker will immediately step in as Acting President.

The Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) will subsequently be required to vote and elect a new President within 90 days to serve out the remaining presidential term.

Mohammed Shahabuddin was sworn in as the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on April 24, 2023. He was elected unopposed as the ruling Awami League's nominee. His five-year term is scheduled to end in April 2028. (ANI)

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