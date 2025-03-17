Bangladesh’s Yunus to visit China, will meet President Xi

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is set to visit China later this month during which he will meet President Xi Jinping, the interim government said on Sunday, in a move expected to bolster Dhaka-Beijing ties.

Yunus is set to visit China on March 26 and meet Xi on March 28, the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters here, hoping his visit will take Bangladesh-China relations to a new height.

Issues related to bilateral interest will be discussed in the meeting between Yunus and Xi, Alam said. Dhaka wants to take its relations with Beijing to a new height aiming to turn Bangladesh into a manufacturing hub, he said.