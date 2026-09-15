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Home / World / Banks cannot levy charges on UPI payments up to Rs 2,000: Govt

Banks cannot levy charges on UPI payments up to Rs 2,000: Govt

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ANI
Updated At : 02:32 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance on Monday notified that banks and system providers cannot impose charges on UPI transactions of up to Rs 2,000 and RuPay debit card payments.

As per Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007 (51 of 2007), the Central Government prohibits banks and system providers from imposing, directly or indirectly, any charges on a person making or receiving payments using debit cards powered by RuPay and UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000, as per the Ministry of Finance.

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In August, the government opened the door to introducing a nominal Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on a limited set of UPI merchant transactions above a certain threshold, while assuring that consumers and person-to-person payments will continue to remain free.

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The government had said the amendment should be seen as part of its broader effort to make India's digital payment infrastructure sustainable, competitive and capable of supporting the country's expanding digital economy.

The Ministry had also rejected reports suggesting that external influences were behind the proposed policy changes, calling such claims "unfounded, completely false and misleading."(ANI)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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