BBC staffer 'paid' teen for explicit pics, suspended

London: Britain’s BBC suspended a male staffer on Sunday following an allegation that he paid a teenager 35,000 pounds to pose for sexually explicit photos beginning 2020 when the young man was 17-year-old. The BBC said it had informed “external authorities”. The victim’s mother said he used the cash to fund a crack cocaine habit. Agencies

Indian-origin group to spend $1.5-2 bn on schools

Singapore: New York-listed Apollo Global Management Inc. has doubled its capital commitment to Global Schools Group, which aims to spend $1.5-$2 billion over the next few years on mergers and acquisition of Ivy League K12 schools. Apollo is doubling its initially provided long-term funding in 2021, enabling GSG to ramp up its investments over $650 million.