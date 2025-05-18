DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Bangladesh court sentences man to death for rape, murder of girl

Bangladesh court sentences man to death for rape, murder of girl

A Bangladeshi court on Saturday sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, in a swift trial that concluded in record 20 days. The convict, 50-year-old Hitu Sheikh, is the father-in-law of the victim’s...
article_Author
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 10:37 AM May 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A Bangladeshi court on Saturday sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl, in a swift trial that concluded in record 20 days.

Advertisement

The convict, 50-year-old Hitu Sheikh, is the father-in-law of the victim’s elder sister. The incident took place on March 1 at Magura district in western Bangladesh when the victim visited her sister’s home.

The girl was critically wounded during the rape and succumbed to her injuries at a military hospital in Dhaka, 12 days later.

Advertisement

The court, however, acquitted three co-accused — the convict’s wife and two sons — saying the prosecution could not prove the allegations brought against them.

The incident had sparked a nationwide fury.

Advertisement

Judicial experts in Dhaka said this was the fastest among recorded trials in a rape and murder case in Bangladesh’s history.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper