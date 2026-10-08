"Beams turned off over India": Elon Musk refutes claim that Starlink was used by insurgent groups

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday (local time) said that Starlink's satellite beams are turned off over India, rejecting claims that the satellite internet service was used by "militants".

Starlink is the telecommunications subsidiary of SpaceX and provides Satellite broadband Internet service.

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Starlink beams are turned off over India, so the claim that they were used by anyone for any reason is absolutely false https://t.co/y3R2L5JV7h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 7, 2026

"Starlink beams are turned off over India, so the claim that they were used by anyone for any reason is absolutely false," Musk said in a post on X.

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Musk was responding to a post by X handle DogeDesigner, which further responded to another X post that had claimed that security forces in India had recovered Starlink terminals from insurgent groups operating on the Myanmar border near Manipur.

The DodgeDesigner X post argued that these claims regarding militants using Starlink in India "make no sense" because Starlink satellite beams are turned off over the country. According to the post no Starlink device could connect in India while the satellite beams remained turned off, adding that Musk himself had confirmed this.

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Musk's latest remarks come amid Starlink's ongoing efforts to begin commercial satellite internet services in India. Musk had earlier weighed in on the company's plans for India, claiming that Starlink was being blocked by "oligarchs".

Responding to a post by DogeDesigner on X outlining reasons why India needs Starlink, Musk said, "Unfortunately, we (Starlink) are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India."

The post cited India's connectivity gaps and argued that Starlink could provide high-speed internet to underserved communities, particularly in remote villages where extending fibre or mobile networks is difficult.

That post was also a reply to DogeDesigner, which had detailed reasons why India needs Starlink.

"India needs Starlink. 11,256 of India's listed villages still lacked 4G coverage as of May 2026. India had 1.093 billion internet subscriptions in March 2026, but only 440.87 million were rural. Rural subscription density was 48.31 per 100 people, compared with 126.80 in urban India... Only 4.26% of India's internet subscriptions were wired connections in March 2026. Starlink could give underserved communities another route to high-speed broadband," the post read.

It said Starlink's satellite network could bring high-speed internet to remote villages, mountains and islands where extending fibre or mobile networks is difficult. Better connectivity could help rural schools access online learning, clinics offer remote consultations and small businesses reach more customers, it added.

"Portable Starlink terminals have supported disaster response around the world. They could give Indian emergency teams backup connectivity when floods, earthquakes or storms damage ground networks. Direct to Cell could also help ordinary 4G phones connect beyond tower coverage, subject to Indian approvals and mobile operator partnerships. The government itself identifies difficult terrain, low commercial viability and infrastructure constraints as reasons for remaining coverage gaps. This is exactly where Starlink could help India reach more people. India should complete the remaining clearances and spectrum allocation so Starlink can begin commercial service," the post said.

The post added that Starlink was committed to helping India realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 100 per cent connectivity. "India's hardest-to-reach communities deserve reliable internet too," it said.

Speaking at India Mobile Congress 2026 on October 7, SpaceX Vice President of Starlink Business Operations Lauren Dreyer said the company had developed India-specific security controls and built 20 gateway sites in the country.

"We've built our Starlink operations specifically for India in recognition of Indian security requirements and other regulations, establishing controls at every layer for India, and keeping Indian user data within India," she said.

"We've already made the investment and built the existing ground infrastructure here, 20 gateway sites comprising hundreds of antennas, and we've established the operations to be ready to serve India," Dreyer said, adding, "What India has achieved digitally is extraordinary."

Dreyer said Starlink has been working closely with Indian regulators, industry stakeholders and operators for the past five years to adapt its operations to India's requirements.

She said Starlink was ready to help achieve PM Modi's vision of 100 per cent connectivity across India, highlighting its potential to connect remote classrooms, support telemedicine and restore connectivity after disasters. "With Starlink, people can get connected within minutes, not years," she said.

In June this year, Dreyer refuted reports that claimed India had frozen the approval process for Starlink over geopolitical and security concerns. She said Starlink remains in active negotiations with the Indian government to launch its commercial satellite internet services. (ANI)

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