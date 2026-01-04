Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 4 (ANI): CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Sunday strongly condemned the US' military action in Venezuela and the capture of its President and deposed dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife from Caracas, accusing Washington of violating international law and human rights.

Addressing reporters, Baby said the actions carried out by US forces amounted to an invasion and described them as a "naked violation" of international law and the UN Charter.

He accused the US of acting irresponsibly on the global stage, stating that the episode reflected how the country was "behaving like a rogue state, a terrorist state under Donald Trump's presidency."

"It is highly condemnable what the US forces did in Venezuela... It's exactly like an invasion. It's a naked violation of international law, the UN charter," he said.

"This shows how the USA is behaving like a rogue state, a terrorist state under Donald Trump's presidency," Baby added.

His remark comes after Washington on Saturday carried out a "large-scale strike against Venezuela", and the deposed dictator, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured and taken out of the country.

Maduro and Flores were captured in Caracas and flown out of the country in a joint operation involving intelligence agencies and US law enforcement.

Trump stated that Maduro and his wife have been indicted on charges of alleged "drug trafficking and narco-terrorism conspiracies" in the Southern District of New York and will face trial.

He claimed that reports emerging from Venezuela indicated that more than 40 innocent civilians had been killed during the operation and further expressed hope that the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council would have a decisive impact on the situation.

Raising concerns over human rights, the CPI(M) leader alleged that Maduro and his wife were subjected to inhuman treatment during their capture.

"The Venezuelan government was ascertaining the possibility of casualties; now the information says that over 40 innocent people have been killed... We wish and hope that the UNSC meeting will have some decisive impact on this incident... Secondly, there's a human rights violation involved; the head of the state and his wife were kidnapped and handcuffed, blindfolded. This should not be a behaviour towards any individual. This is being done to a head of state," the CPI(M) General Secretary.

He also criticised the Indian government for its response to the developments, saying it was unfortunate that New Delhi had failed to condemn what he termed the "naked aggression" of the United States against Venezuela.

"It's unfortunate that the government of India failed to condemn the naked aggression of the USA on Venezuela," he said.

Meanwhile, the MEA expressed deep concern about developments in Venezuela, stating that it was closely monitoring the situation.

India also urged the parties involved to pursue dialogue and diplomacy.

"Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation," the statement read.

"India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela. We call upon all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region," it added. (ANI)

