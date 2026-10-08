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Home / World / Beijing accused of expanding pressure campaign against Taiwan media and entertainers

Beijing accused of expanding pressure campaign against Taiwan media and entertainers

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ANI
Updated At : 07:36 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], October 8 (ANI): Beijing is expanding its pressure campaign against Taiwanese entertainers and media figures, using political warnings and access to the Chinese market as leverage, according to Taiwan national security officials, as reported by The Taipei Times.

The latest incident involved television host Kevin Tsai, who attended the opening of Democratic Progressive Party Taipei mayoral candidate Puma Shen’s campaign headquarters. According to The Taipei Times, the Chinese military-affiliated social media account Junzhengping criticised Tsai after his appearance at the event, accusing him of benefiting from the Chinese market while supporting Taiwan independence.

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The account warned that the Taiwan independence issue was a matter of principle and that there was no room for ambiguity. Taiwanese officials said the move was unusual because Junzhengping has traditionally focused on People’s Liberation Army military exercises and cross-Strait military issues.

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According to The Taipei Times, officials viewed the criticism as an attempt to establish political boundaries for Taiwanese public figures who have professional or commercial links with China. Tsai had reportedly said that he attended the event to observe the campaign and hear different perspectives, rather than to publicly endorse Shen.

The pressure also extended to Taiwan’s media industry. A Chinese media account, Haixia Fengdu, reportedly criticised ETtoday on Douyin, accusing the outlet of supporting Shen and other Democratic Progressive Party politicians. The account also highlighted ETtoday founder Gary Wang’s visits to China and his participation in cross-Strait exchanges before calling for changes to the organization’s editorial staff.

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The Taipei Times reported that Taiwanese officials believe the two incidents indicate an effort by Beijing to use commercial interests and access to the Chinese market to influence Taiwanese entertainers, businesses and media organisations.

Officials warned that such pressure could also be intended to interfere in Taiwan’s elections and restrict freedom of expression. They urged Taiwanese citizens not to be intimidated by political threats or red lines imposed by Beijing.

Separately, the National Police Agency said authorities are taking seriously any attempt by foreign forces to interfere in Taiwan’s democratic system or threaten personal safety and freedom of expression. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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