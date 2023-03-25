Beijing fumes over American warship in South China Sea

ANI

Seoul, March 24

China on Friday reacted angrily to the presence of a US warship, USS Milius, near the islands it claims in the South China Sea region, the CNN reported.

“The US military has seriously violated China’s sovereignty and violated international law,” Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said.

“The guided-missile destroyer broke into China’s territorial waters again without the approval of the Chinese government,” Tan said.