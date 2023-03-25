Beijing fumes over American warship in South China Sea

Seoul, March 24
China on Friday reacted angrily to the presence of a US warship, USS Milius, near the islands it claims in the South China Sea region, the CNN reported.
“The US military has seriously violated China’s sovereignty and violated international law,” Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Defence Ministry, said.
“The guided-missile destroyer broke into China’s territorial waters again without the approval of the Chinese government,” Tan said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS
He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...