Beijing now wants to install ‘research’ devices in Maldives
Discussions are underway between the Maldives and China to install devices on fish aggregating devices (FADs) placed in the ocean to collect chemical and physical information of the sea in addition to detecting fish movements in the Indian Ocean, a media report said Friday.
The development comes a year after a Chinese vessel docked in Maldivian waters for about a month starting from January 2024, much to the chagrin of India.
