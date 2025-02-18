Beijing objects to India-China borderline on map in textbooks of Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 18 (ANI): China objected to the India-China borderline on the map in the textbooks of Bangladesh, the Chinese envoy in Dhaka said on Tuesday.

"We do find that some of the maps and related information published in the textbooks and some official websites contained some incorrect references to China, like the province, Hong Kong special administrative regions, as well as some incorrect markings on the borderline between China and India," Yao Wen, Chinese Ambassador in Bangladesh, said at a news conference.

"We have called the government authority of Bangladesh about it. I want to say that 'one-China policy' is the political foundation for all the countries in the world including Bangladesh. There is a universal consensus in the international community. Taiwan and Hong Kong are part of China's territory," he added.

"I believe our suggestions are also supported by the Bangladesh government," Wen said. Bangladeshi officials have refused to comment publicly on the matter. However, an official on condition of anonymity said that China objected as the borderline on the map coincided with India's position.

"The map in the textbook has been like this for many years. After many years, China objected this time. We will maintain the status quo regarding the boundary line," the Bangladeshi official said. However, Bangladesh believes in the 'one-China policy.'

"If there is anything on the map that is inconsistent with the One China policy, we will correct it," a Bangladeshi official told ANI over the phone.

The Chinese ambassador also said his country is ready to implement the Teesta River mega project in northern Bangladesh amid tension over huge protests by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) against India over blocking the waters.

"The Teesta project is a Bangladesh project. If Bangladesh wants, China is ready to implement the project as soon as possible," the Chinese envoy said.

"China also wants to sell arms to Bangladesh with competitive prices. We are fit for the national condition of Bangladesh," the envoy said.

"China Southern Airlines wants to sell 9/10 secondhand aircraft to Bangladesh Biman Airlines. The auction will be held anytime in April," he added. (ANI)

