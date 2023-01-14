Beijing on mind, Japan, US to upgrade relations

Washington, January 13
President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build stronger security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action.
The two administrations were also ready to seal an agreement to bolster US-Japanese cooperation on space with a signing ceremony by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.
The Oval Office meeting and signing ceremony at NASA's Washington headquarters will cap a weeklong tour for Kishida for talks on his effort to beef up Japan's security. — Agencies
