Beijing on mind, Japan, US to upgrade relations

Washington, January 13

President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build stronger security cooperation with allies in a time of provocative Chinese and North Korean military action.

The two administrations were also ready to seal an agreement to bolster US-Japanese cooperation on space with a signing ceremony by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa.

The Oval Office meeting and signing ceremony at NASA's Washington headquarters will cap a weeklong tour for Kishida for talks on his effort to beef up Japan's security. — Agencies