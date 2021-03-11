Beijing readies new hospital spaces

Beijing, May 3
Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with a spike in Covid cases, even though the numbers of new cases remain low.
State media reported on Tuesday a 1,000-bed hospital at Xiaotangshan in the northeastern suburbs built for the 2003 SARS outbreak has been refurbished in case it’s needed.
Unofficial reports online say thousands of beds have been prepared in a centralised quarantine centre near the airport, but state media has not confirmed those preparations in what could be an attempt to avoid stoking public fears.
New cases in Beijing have remained steady, with another 62 recorded on Monday, 11 of them showing no symptoms, up just slightly from about 50 per day over the weekend. Beijing has reported about 450 cases in the two-week-old outbreak. — AP
