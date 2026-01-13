DT
Home / World / Beijing reaffirms its territorial claims over Shaksgam Valley

Beijing reaffirms its territorial claims over Shaksgam Valley

PTI
Beijing, Updated At : 02:31 AM Jan 13, 2026 IST
Pakistan had illegally ceded 5,180 sq km of Indian territory in the Shaksgam Valley to China in 1963 from areas illegally occupied by it.
China on Monday reaffirmed its territorial claims over the Shaksgam Valley in the backdrop of India's objections, stressing that the Chinese infrastructure projects in the area were “beyond reproach”.

India last Friday criticised China's infrastructure development projects in the Shaksgam Valley, saying it reserved the right to take necessary measures to safeguard its interests as it is an Indian territory.

"Shaksgam Valley is Indian territory. We have never recognised the so-called China-Pakistan 'boundary agreement' signed in 1963. We have consistently maintained that the agreement is illegal and invalid," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“We also do not recognise the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which passes through Indian territory that is under forcible and illegal occupation of Pakistan,” he said.

Jaiswal said the entire Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were an integral and inalienable part of India. "This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times," he added.

Reacting to Jaiswal's comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "It's fully justified for China to conduct infrastructure construction on its own territory. China and Pakistan in the 1960s signed a boundary agreement and delimited the boundary between the two countries, which is the right of China and Pakistan as sovereign countries,” she said.

