Beijing warns its citizens against Japan travel amid rising tensions over Taiwan remarks

Beijing [China], November 15 (ANI): Chinese authorities have urged their nationals to avoid travelling to Japan for now, saying recent comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan have created security risks for Chinese citizens, NHK World reported.

China's Foreign Ministry issued a late-night advisory on Friday, claiming that Takaichi's remarks had "damaged the atmosphere of mutual exchanges" and that the "lives and physical safety of Chinese nationals in Japan" could be at risk. It asked citizens already in Japan to remain alert to local security conditions.

The move has triggered fresh concerns over tourism and exchange programmes between the two neighbours. Japan's National Tourism Organisation said 7.48 million Chinese travellers visited Japan between January and September this year, the highest number from any country or region, as per NHK World.

The advisory came a day after China lodged a strong protest with Tokyo over Takaichi's statements on Taiwan. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japan's Ambassador Kenji Kanasugi, accusing the new prime minister of making "erroneous" and "provocative" remarks, Global Times reported.

According to China's Foreign Ministry, Sun criticised Takaichi for suggesting earlier this month that a military emergency in the Taiwan Strait could threaten Japan's survival, a remark Beijing says hints at possible Japanese involvement in a Taiwan conflict.

Sun said the comments were "extremely serious" in nature, violated the one-China principle and amounted to interference in China's internal affairs. He added that such statements "deeply hurt the feelings of the 1.4 billion Chinese people" and contravened the political documents that guide China-Japan relations.

Beijing also noted that the year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of both the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the restoration of Taiwan, warning Tokyo against actions it views as obstructing China's "national reunification."

On Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Jian Lin reinforced China's long-held position.

"Taiwan is China's Taiwan. How to resolve the Taiwan question and achieve reunification is China's own affair, which doesn't tolerate any foreign interference," he said, adding that China "must and will achieve reunification."

Prime Minister Takaichi had said earlier this month that a military emergency over Taiwan could be considered a situation threatening Japan's survival. This statement immediately heightened tensions with China, NHK World reported. (ANI)

