Taipei [Taiwan], June 29 (ANI): Beijing is seeking to attract young Taiwanese to the ongoing Cross-Strait Sun Yat-sen Forum in Guangdong Province by offering to cover nearly all travel expenses, except round-trip airfare, a move that has sparked concerns in Taiwan over China's "united front" strategy, Taipei Times reported.

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According to Taipei Times, the forum, which began on Saturday last week, is offering an all-expenses-paid trip to Taiwanese participants aged 16 to 45.

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Participants are only required to pay for their airfare to and from Macau, while accommodation, local transport and activities are covered. Those above 45 years of age are charged a participation fee of TWD 600.

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An official familiar with China's "united front" work, speaking anonymously, warned that such tours often include visits to "red propaganda bases" and are aimed at influencing participants.

"The cheapest things are the most expensive," the official told Taipei Times, adding that these exchanges often leave participants exposed to misleading narratives.

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As reported by Taipei Times, the itinerary includes visits to Zhuhai Lovers' Road, Yongqing Fang, the Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Zhongshan City, Zhongshan Zhan Garden and Jiulongmen Archway, along with events commemorating the 160th birth anniversary of Sun Yat-sen, a Chinese revolutionary political leader.

According to the report, China's Taiwan Affairs Office has promoted the programme as a cultural exchange, with spokesperson Zhang Han describing Sun Yat-sen as a shared historical figure whose legacy belongs to people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

However, Hung Pu-chao, deputy head of Tunghai University's Centre for Mainland China and Regional Development Research, told Taipei Times that the initiative is designed to reduce barriers for young Taiwanese to visit China and gradually build personal networks and emotional connections. While presented as a cultural programme, its broader objective is to expand Beijing's engagement with Taiwan's younger generation and promote narratives supporting a shared Chinese national identity.

Despite these concerns, Hung said the impact of a single exchange programme should not be overstated, as young Taiwanese people's national identity is unlikely to change significantly through one visit.

As noted by Taipei Times, he urged Taiwan's government to strengthen overseas exchange opportunities, arguing that broader international exposure would better equip young people while countering Beijing's outreach efforts. (ANI)

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