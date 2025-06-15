DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Beijing's border passport trap threatens Taiwanese national rights

Beijing's border passport trap threatens Taiwanese national rights

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:55 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], June 15 (ANI): In a move highlighting its stance on cross-strait sovereignty, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has confirmed that Taiwanese citizens who obtain or have previously held Chinese-issued "border tourism passports" will lose their "Taiwan status," Taipei Times reported.

Advertisement

MAC Deputy Head and spokesperson Liang Wen-chieh cited a 2017 case in which a Taiwanese citizen applied for a three-month "border tourism passport" to visit the China-Russia border. Although the travel permit had expired by the time it came to the MAC's attention, Liang stated that simply holding the document, regardless of its validity period, constituted a legal violation.

According to Article 9-1 of the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area, Taiwanese citizens are prohibited from holding Chinese passports or household registrations in the Mainland Area. Liang emphasised that violating this law leads to loss of Taiwanese citizenship, including household registration and associated civil rights.

Advertisement

This marks the first time Taiwanese authorities have publicly declared that holding a "border tourism passport" carries the same legal consequences as a regular Chinese passport. The travel document in question, formally titled the People's Republic of China Exit and Entry Permit (for border tourism use), is a single-use, three-month permit issued by Chinese authorities to citizens participating in state-approved border tourism programs.

As reported by the Taipei Times, some Taiwanese tourists obtained these low-cost travel documents at border ports, such as Manzhouli, Inner Mongolia, to cross into Russia last winter, lured by the cheaper alternative to a Russian visa. Destinations such as Lake Baikal were among the popular routes.

Advertisement

From the standpoint of the Taiwanese government, whether a Chinese passport is expired or not "makes no difference" as it still constitutes a violation of the law, Liang added.

The MAC's stance reaffirms Taiwan's legal and political red lines amid rising concerns over China's infiltration tactics and identity manipulation strategies. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts