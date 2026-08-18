New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Bangladesh's request for extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being "examined as part of our established processes", the government said on Wednesday.

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Answering queries during a regular media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India desires forward-looking relations with Bangladesh based on mutuality of interest and reciprocity.

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"Let me say that India desires positive, constructive and forward-looking relations with Bangladesh based on mutuality of interest and reciprocity. Our position on the press conference by the former Prime Minister needs no repetition. On the issue of extraditions, our consistent position has been, and you're well aware of that, that these requests are being examined as part of our established processes," Jaiswal said.

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He was asked about Bangladesh's conditions for a visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India.

Answering a query on the invitation to Tarique Rahman for a visit to India, Jaiswal said "on this particular matter, when I have an update, I will surely share it with you... We have extended a cordial invitation to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to visit India".

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Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry has said that officials from the two countries have been in communication for several weeks regarding a possible bilateral visit by PM Rahman to New Delhi.

Bangladesh Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shahidul Karim said on Sunday that discussions on the proposed visit were continuing, but had been affected by Hasina's virtual interaction in New Delhi on August 5.

"Officials of Bangladesh and India have been in touch with each other for several weeks on the possibility of a bilateral visit by Honourable Prime Minister Mr. Tarique Rahman to India. However, this process was vitiated by the open press interaction in New Delhi on the 5th of August by Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted by the International Crimes Tribunal for committing crimes against humanity. We have made our position clear on this matter," Karim told reporters in Dhaka.

Bangladesh is seeking extradition of Sheikh Hasina and some other Awami League leaders. Sheikh Hasina came to India after a student-led uprising.

New Delhi had said that it had no role in Hasina's recent interaction in the national capital.

Jaiswal had earlier clarified that the event was organised by a private media organisation and was not endorsed by the Indian government.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it. Neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," Jaiswal had said. (ANI)

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