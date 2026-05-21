Belgium-based Tibetan group organises workshop on Tibet awareness

Antwerp [Belgium], May 21 (ANI): The Belgium-based Regional Global Tibetan People's Movement for the Middle Way Approach recently organised its fifth workshop for Tibetan youths in Belgium. As reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the event witnessed the participation of 57 attendees and focused on raising awareness about the Tibetan cause, the Middle Way Policy, and recent developments concerning Tibet.

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According to CTA, the workshop also familiarised participants with the life and contributions of the 10th Panchen Lama while discussing the current situation surrounding the 11th Panchen Lama.

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The report by the Central Tibetan Administration stated that the programme began with an address by organisation president Lhamo Dhondup, who emphasised the need for such initiatives to deepen Tibetan youths' understanding of Tibet's struggle, identity, and the policies promoted by the Central Tibetan Administration.

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Former Middle Way member Lobsang Tsultrim led the first session and noted that 17 May 2026 marked 31 years since the disappearance of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, following his detention by the Chinese Communist Party. As highlighted in the report by CTA, the session drew attention to continued international concern over his whereabouts and renewed appeals for transparency and his release.

CTA further noted that Secretary Thinley Wangdue from the Office of Tibet in Brussels conducted the second and third sessions. He explained the structure and role of the Central Tibetan Administration and elaborated on the evolution, achievements, and future course of the Middle Way Policy, which advocates a peaceful resolution to the Tibet issue.

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As per the Central Tibetan Administration, Secretary Thinley Wangdue also briefed participants on the recent European Union resolution on Tibet and mentioned that the Office of Tibet in Brussels had actively coordinated with Members of the European Parliament to garner support for the resolution. He additionally discussed China's recently enacted law on promoting ethnic unity and progress, scheduled to take effect from 1 July 2026, and outlined its likely impact on Tibetans both within Tibet and in exile communities.

The report added that the workshop concluded with an interactive quiz competition organised by former Middle Way President Tsering Dhondup. The activity encouraged enthusiastic participation and tested attendees on the key topics covered during the workshop, with winners receiving T-shirts and scarves. The organisers, according to CTA, thanked all speakers, volunteers, and participants for their contribution towards the successful conduct of the workshop aimed at strengthening awareness of the Tibetan cause among youths in Belgium. (ANI)

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