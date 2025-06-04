Belgium: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad-led all-party delegation pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], June 4 (ANI): BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the Indian delegation had reached Belgium as part of its ongoing overseas outreach and paid floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We have reached Belgium. We paid floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. The Ambassador briefed us. We will speak on European Union, Belgium, the community here and our stand. We will also speak with Human Rights body here that human rights of victims of terrorism should also be discussed," Prasad said.

An all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Brussels after concluding their visit to the United Kingdom.

India's Ambassador to Belgium, Saurabh Kumar, received them at the airport. During their stay, the delegation is expected to engage with the Indian community, representatives of the European Union, and human rights organisations to share India's perspectives and concerns.

During the two-day visit, the delegation is scheduled to hold several meetings aimed at consolidating global consensus against cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Belgium and Luxembourg stated, "On One Mission, One Message, One India. An All-Party Delegation led by Hon'ble Member of Parliament Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad was received by Amb @AmbSaurabhKumar upon arrival in Brussels. The visit, during which a series of meetings is scheduled over the next two days, aims to consolidate global consensus against cross-border terrorism."

The delegation includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari and Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MPs Ghulam Ali Khatana and Amar Singh, former Union Minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

Earlier, the delegation had visited the UK to garner widespread support for India's fight against terrorism and highlight Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism. The team received support from British parliamentarians, think tanks, and the Indian diaspora.

Ravi Shankar Prasad noted that they met UK leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Commons and Shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel, and underlined the need for greater global accountability in terrorism financing, while reinforcing India's democratic approach.

The diplomatic effort is part of India's broader global outreach following Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, which claimed 26 lives.

Subsequently, Indian Armed Forces carried out strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

