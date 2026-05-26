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Home / World / Belgium train crash: Several hurt in crash with minibus carrying children

Belgium train crash: Several hurt in crash with minibus carrying children

Private broadcaster VTM said 4 people were killed, but police have not confirmed any deaths yet

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Buggenhout (Belgium), Updated At : 04:24 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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Several people have been hurt in a collision between a train and a minibus carrying children in northern Belgium, federal police said Tuesday.

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The accident happened at a level crossing during the morning rush hour near the town of Buggenhout, about 30 kilometers (20 miles) northwest of the capital, Brussels. Details about how it unfolded were not immediately clear.

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Police said "several people" were hurt in the accident, but that they are unable to provide further details.

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Belgian private broadcaster VTM said four people were killed, but police would not confirm whether there were any deaths "out of respect for the families of those implicated."

VTM said the barriers at the level crossing were closed but that the bus appeared to try to cross anyway and was hit by the train. Seven schoolchildren were aboard the minibus, with a driver and an escort.

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An Associated Press reporter at the scene said severely damaged bus lay toppled on its side. Forensic experts in protective white suits and wearing gloves were taking photos of the scene. A white pop-up tent was erected nearby. The train was relatively unscathed.

In a social media post, Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quintin expressed "great sadness" over "the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. “My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones,” he added.

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