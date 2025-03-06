Belgium will "continue to support Ukraine," says PM Bart De Wever

Brussels [Belgium], March 6 (ANI): Belgium's Prime Minister, Bart De Wever on Thursday assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Belgium will "continue to support Ukraine."

De Wever emphasized that decisions about Ukraine's future and Europe's security cannot be made without Ukraine and its European allies.

https://x.com/Bart_DeWever/status/1897611401331343711

After meeting with Zelenskyy in European leaders summit in Brussels, De Wever shared a post on X and stated, "Today I assured @ZelenskyyUa that we will continue to support Ukraine. We cannot accept that decisions about Ukraine's future and Europe's security are made without Ukraine and its European allies."

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/1897632187698090452

Zelenskyy also shared a post on X, in which he expressed gratitude for Belgium's support, particularly the decision to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

In a post on X, "I met with Belgian Prime Minister @Bart_DeWever in Brussels. I thanked the government and all Belgians for their support, particularly for the decision to transfer F-16 fighter jets."

"We greatly appreciate these strong steps to protect Ukrainian lives. I informed the Prime Minister about the preparation of a European plan to bring a just peace closer and invited him to take part in its development," he added.

During their talks, Zelenskyy and De Wever focused on defense needs, including the supply of artillery systems and ammunition, as well as investment in Ukraine's domestic production of long-range drones and missiles. These systems have proven effective on the front lines, and Ukraine aims to strengthen this advantage.

"During our talks, we focused particularly on defense needs, primarily the supply of artillery systems and ammunition, as well as investment in Ukraine's domestic production of long-range drones and missiles," he said.

On Thursday, all 27 EU leaders meet in Brussels for a critical defense summit. This gathering comes on the heels of a tense meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington DC last week, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

