Home / World / Belgium's Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

Belgium's Foreign Minister urges swift recognition of Palestine

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Aug 15, 2025 IST
Brussels [Belgium], August 15 (ANI/WAM):Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told parliament that Belgium must quickly recognise the state of Palestine, warning that any delay could undermine the country's credibility regarding the two-state solution.

"If Belgium does not make progress towards official recognition of Palestine in September, there will soon be nothing left to recognise," he said.

Prevot stressed that recognition should not be seen as rewarding Hamas. "Recognition is a bonus for the Palestinian Authority, not for Hamas. It strengthens the peaceful struggle."

There is currently no consensus within the governing coalition on rapid recognition.

The foreign minister said that the government would meet in the coming weeks to discuss Belgium's position on Gaza, including the recognition of Palestine and the possibility of imposing sanctions on Israel. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

