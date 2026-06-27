Victoria [Seychelles], June 27 (ANI): Excitement has reached a fever pitch among the Indian diaspora in Seychelles, with community members eagerly awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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The atmosphere in the capital city of Victoria is charged with emotion as generations of Indian-origin residents gather to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, a historic landmark that represents a deeply personal and proud milestone for many families.

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Expressing her joy amidst the gathering crowds, a member of the Indian diaspora shared her excitement about her daughter's participation in the upcoming cultural events.

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"I am looking forward to seeing Prime Minister Modi. My daughter will perform in front of him. I am waiting for that precious moment," she told ANI.

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The upcoming engagements have also evoked strong feelings of nostalgia and hope among the senior members of the community who have spent decades making Seychelles their home.

Emphasising this sentiment, a resident originally from Kutch, Gujarat, could hardly contain his happiness.

"Today is the best day of the last 44 years since I have been living in this country because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting us. What I expect from today's visit is a stronger relationship between Seychelles and India," he said.

The younger generation of the diaspora is equally enthusiastic about the visit. A young member of the community was seen proudly displaying a handcrafted welcome message for the Prime Minister.

This collective energy demonstrates how the local community is fully prepared to accord a grand and heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Modi, reflecting deep-rooted cultural ties.

This vibrant reception awaits the Prime Minister, who on Saturday embarked on a three-day official visit to Seychelles.

Before leaving, he highlighted the significance of the timing, posting on X, "This year, it is even more special because it is the Golden Jubilee celebrations."

Prior to his landing, he also characterised the island state as a "valued maritime neighbour" while emphasising its crucial role in New Delhi's Vision MAHASAGAR and ongoing initiatives to champion the cause of the Global South.

A principal component of the itinerary is a bilateral dialogue with Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that the two leaders are set to comprehensively evaluate the entire range of India-Seychelles engagement, encompassing maritime security, developmental cooperation, capacity enhancement, and strategic defence partnerships. The leaders will also deliberate on regional and international matters of shared concern.

Reflecting his personal equations ahead of these critical talks, "I look forward to discussions with my friend, Dr. Patrick Herminie, President of the Republic of Seychelles," the Prime Minister stated in a social media update on X.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi is slated to deliver a speech to the National Assembly of Seychelles, highlighting the deep-seated bonds linking both countries, and will interact with the very same community that is currently assembling to greet him.

Reiterating his enthusiasm for these engagements, "I am honoured to be addressing the National Assembly of Seychelles during the visit. I also look forward to meeting the Indian community there," he remarked.

According to the MEA, the Indian Ocean area holds a pivotal position in bilateral relations. Both democracies share enduring historical, cultural, and financial connections, and this trip is projected to reinforce the robust alliance while opening new avenues for collaboration, marking the Prime Minister's first official visit to the archipelago since 2015. (ANI)

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