Washington DC [US], January 13 (ANI): US Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a sharp warning to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, responding to remarks in which the Iranian leader cautioned American politicians against what he described as hostile actions toward Iran amid nationwide anti-governmental protests, which Tehran claims are "foreign-backed".

Advertisement

In a post on X, Senator Graham directly addressed Khamenei, adopting a sarcastic and confrontational tone.

Advertisement

"To the Ayatollah: we don't talk as much as we used to. Have I offended you? As to your recent warning to American politicians, I hear Moscow is a winter wonderland. Beware of the drones. Make Iran Great Again," Graham wrote.

Advertisement

The US Senator's remark, "Moscow is a winter wonderland," was a reference to recent reports that the 86-year-old leader had an "escape plan" to seek refuge in Russia if the ongoing nationwide protests continue to escalate.

The senator's remarks came in response to an earlier post by Ayatollah Khamenei, in which the Iranian leader said that Iran had demonstrated its resolve in the face of external pressure and warned US politicians to change their approach toward Tehran.

Advertisement

"The great Iranian nation has asserted its resolve and identity in the face of the enemies. This was a warning to US politicians that they should halt their deceitful actions and stop relying on their traitorous hirelings," Khamenei said.

The exchange reflects heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, particularly as US lawmakers continue to criticise Iran over the recent nationwide anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance.

Earlier, Graham had also issued a sharp warning to Iran's Supreme Leader, saying US President Donald Trump could resort to lethal action if the Iranian authorities continue to kill or injure protesters.

He also said that Khamenei was a "religious Nazi who kills his own people and terrorises the world". He made these remarks during an interview with Fox News.

Meanwhile, according to the most recent verified data from the Human Rights Activist News Agency, a total of 646 people have lost their lives in connection with the protests so far. The death toll includes 505 protesters, among them nine children, as well as 133 members of Iran's military and security forces, one prosecutor, and seven civilians who were not involved in the demonstrations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there was clear evidence "linking this deadly violence to Mossad terrorists," as reported by Press TV.

The Foreign Minister was referring to a post by former US State Secretary and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who on X on January 2 said, "The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege - Mashhad, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?"

"Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them," his post added.

His reference to "Mossad agent walking beside" the protestors had sparked speculation that the anti-government unrest might be foreign-backed, particularly by the US and Israel, to overthrow the Khamenei regime, which has been in power since 1979. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)