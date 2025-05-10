BFIN and PHDCCI India-Nepal Centre host symposium on "An Aspiring Nepal: How to Benefit from Economic Reforms?"

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 10 (ANI): The Banking, Finance, and Insurance Institute of Nepal (BFIN), in collaboration with the India-Nepal Centre of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), successfully organised a high-level symposium titled "An Aspiring Nepal: How to Benefit from Economic Reforms?" at the Radisson Hotel, Kathmandu.

The symposium brought together a distinguished assembly of thought leaders, policymakers, economists, and industry experts from Nepal and India to engage in a comprehensive dialogue on Nepal's economic reform agenda and the prospects for enhanced bilateral and regional collaboration.

Dr Binod Atreya, Managing Director of BFIN, delivered the welcome address, setting a purposeful tone for the program. Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, delivered the keynote address, offering compelling insights into India's reform journey and outlining actionable lessons relevant to Nepal. Binod Chaudhary, Member of the House of Representatives and President Emeritus of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI), underscored the critical role of a dynamic private sector in advancing effective economic reforms.

Noteworthy remarks were also shared by Dr Prakash Kumar Shrestha, Member of Nepal's National Planning Commission, and Prasanna Shrivastava, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Nepal, both of whom reaffirmed India's support for Nepal's developmental aspirations.

Additional distinguished speakers included Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President, FNCCI; Guru Prasad Paudel, Executive Director, Nepal Rastra Bank; Upendra Prasad Poudel, President, CBFIN; Ram Kumar Tiwari, MD & CEO, Nepal SBI Bank Ltd.; and Anand Jha, Head of Government Engagement-India & South Asia, Visa Inc. The panel discussion, moderated by Atul K Thakur, Secretary, India-Nepal Centre (PHDCCI), explored key themes such as policy innovation, financial sector transformation, and sustainable regional growth.

Focusing on actionable strategies, this platform encouraged deeper cooperation, innovation, and policy alignment to unlock shared economic potential, shaping both nations' stronger and more prosperous future.

The symposium provided insights into the potential benefits of economic reforms for Nepal's growth and development, discussed strategies for leveraging economic reforms to promote sustainability, prosperity, and job creation in Nepal, fostered collaboration and knowledge-sharing between Nepal and neighboring countries, particularly India, to maximise the impact of reforms, engaged policymakers, economists, and industry leaders in discussions on actionable steps for Nepal to align with regional economic trends and raised awareness about the role of economic reforms in shaping Nepal's future and the importance of inclusive growth for all citizens.

The program witnessed active participation from senior government officials, corporate executives, academics, and media representatives. It served as a strategic forum to deliberate on practical economic reforms vital to Nepal's long-term growth and self-reliance. This impactful initiative marked a significant step forward in enriching economic dialogue, reinforcing regional cooperation, and shaping a reform-oriented path toward a more prosperous Nepal. (ANI)

